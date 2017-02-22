Pub-goer knocked unconscious after being accused of looking at other man’s girlfriend, police reveal

A pub-goer was punched in the head and knocked unconscious outside a Northampton watering hole after being accused at looking at another man's girlfriend.

At around 11pm on Tuesday, February 14, the victim was outside the Cordwainer pub in The Ridings when the assault happened.

The offender is described as mixed race, aged between 27 to 30 years old and around 5ft 6in.

He was of a medium build, had short brown hair and was wearing dark-coloured jeans and a black and red hooded top.

He was with a woman who was carrying a Valentine’s Day balloon.

Witnesses or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.