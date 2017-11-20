Pub customer told 'give us everything you've got' before being stabbed in Northamptonshire by 14-year-old boy

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Towcester.

A man was returning home from the pub when he was approached by two strangers on the footpath between Waitrose and Towcester playing fields, some time between 9.30pm and 9.45pm on Saturday.

One of them said "give us everything you've got" before grabbing him around the torso. After a short tussle, the offenders left empty-handed, but the victim felt a pinching sensation in his leg and realised he had suffered a small stab wound to the thigh.

The first offender was white, aged about 14-15, skinny and 5ft 10in. He had a pale, skinny face and was wearing a black tracksuit with a black hoody pulled over his face. He had a local accent.

The second offender was white, aged 14-15 and about 5ft 8in. He was wearing a black hoody and black gloves and had a local accent.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.