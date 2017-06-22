Prosecco festival heading to Northampton to celebrate all things bubbly

The first dedicated Prosecco party is making it's way to Northampton this summer... but the location is a top secret.

Organisers, Secret Prosecco Festival Party have boasted that this party will be the first and only dedicated festival to celebrate different types of fizz.

But even though we don't know the location, here is what we know so far:

- The day will be hosted in a large outdoor space, with live music and DJ's, playing a mix of funk, jazz, house and disco.

- Over 20 types of Prosecco will be on offer as well as ales, cocktails and "special surprises."

- Street food will also be up for grabs, bringing flavours from around the globe to Northampton.

- Festival-goers need to pencil Sunday, August 27 into their calendar.

- The event will take place from midday until 3pm.

To keep updated with the event, follow their page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1780543055499684/?ref=br_rs