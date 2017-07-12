Proposed move for Northampton post office to nearby shop

The Post Office is inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on a proposed move to a Northampton convenience store in a six-week public consultation.

The Post Office at 45-47 Landcross Drive in Abington Vale is proposing to relocate to a nearby Mace shop, at 53 Landcross Drive.

It comes after an opportunity has arisen for the existing postmaster, Mayurkumar Patel, to incorporate Post Office services into their other local premises as he firmly believes that the move will help safeguard the viability of their business, including the Post Office service, bosses say.

Post Office network operations manager Michael Brennan said: “Our partners and agents operate sub Post Office branches alongside their private retail business, and it's important that they make the very best use of their resources to ensure the future sustainability of both their business and the Post Office service.”

The new premises is set to be a 'modern, open-plan, local-style branch' with Post Office services delivered from an open-plan till alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a public consultation.

The consultation will close on August 22 and submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Customers can also share their views online through the quick and easy questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 636458. ​



Services would be provided throughout the shop opening hours: Monday – Saturday: 7am – 9pm; Sunday: 8am – 7pm.