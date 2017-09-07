Problem alley in Northampton could soon be gated if given green light by Cabinet

A rowdy passageway in the Barrack Road area could be gated if agreed by Northampton Borough Council’s Cabinet next week.

Results of a consultation on the proposal demonstrate that there is overwhelming support for the action to cut down on anti-social behaviour, including street drinking, in the Marble Arch alleyway near Barrack Road.

The council held a public consultation between May and August, results of which show almost 80 per cent of the 44 respondents were in favour of the area being permanently gated.

If agreed, a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) will be introduced for the area, which allows for locked gates to be installed at either end of the alley.

Councillor Anna King, the council cabinet member for community safety and engagement, said: “The responses we received demonstrate clear support for this action.

“Also as part of the consultation, Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that closure will help deal with anti-social behaviour in the area.”

Enforcement of the Order would be carried out by the council and Northamptonshire Police. Any breach of the order would be a criminal offence, which can result in the issuing of a Fixed Penalty Notice or a prosecution resulting in a fine of up to £1,000 on conviction.

If agreed to, this would be the second PSPO to be introduced in Northampton, the first of which went live across the town on April, 1 2017.

PSPOs provide councils with flexible powers to address a range of anti-social behaviour issues in public places to help prevent future issues.

Restrictions can be placed on certain areas where activities have a detrimental effect on the quality of life of local people.

The issue will be discussed at Cabinet on Wednesday, September 13. If agreed, the gates would then be installed, subject to planning permission.