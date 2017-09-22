Prison for man who street drinker who punched friend unconscious in Northampton town centre

A "street drinker" who punched and headbutted his friend to the floor in the streets of Northampton town centre has been jailed.

James Croxson, 49, of Glebe Road, Roade, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (September 22) after earlier pleading guilty to inflicting GBH.

The assault left Croxson's victim unconscious in the street and put him in intensive care for a month with brain damage.

The incident was captured on CCTV and dozens of bypassers witnessed the attack.

His Honour Judge Roger Tregilgas-Davey said: "I have seen the CCTV. You can see fathers and mothers in the street holding their children's hands. And you attacked this man in front of them."

The court heard how Croxson turned on his friend while they walked through Abington Street on the afternoon of June 23.

CCTV showed Croxson pushing the man to the ground. When he got to his feet, Croxson headbutted him and punched him three times in the face, knocking him out cold. He then turned and "calmly" walked away, leaving members of the public to tend to the unconcious man.

The victim was later taken to hospital. He spent a month in intensive care with a brain injury and suffers from loss of muscle control to this day.

Croxson pleaded guilty to the attack.

In mitigation, Maxine Krone said: "[Croxson] has been incredibly distressed by the injury he caused his friend. At the time, they were both what can be called street drinkers, and he says if he had not been in drink the argument would never have happened."

Mrs Krone said Croxson has overcome his drink and drug dependency while in police custody.

Judge Tregilgas-Davey said: "For whatever reason, a disagreement arose between the two fo you.

"When you punch someone, you run the risk that they will not get back up. You run the risk, as you have here, of causing life-changing injuries."

Croxson was sentenced to 32 months in prison.