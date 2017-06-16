Primary school pupils welcome exchange students from China to Northampton

A class of foreign exchange students from China are visiting a Northampton primary school to learn Shakespeare, dancing and cricket.

The group of 29 children from the New Century Foreign Language School, in Hangzhou, arrived at Lings Primary School, in Nethermead Court, off Hayeswood Road, yesterday (June 16).

29 students from China are visiting Northampton.

They were greeted with performances by the school's theatre groups, including dancing, drama and Broadway songs.

Leigh Wolmarans, headmaster of Lings Primary School, said: "The kids have been so excited to meet them, and they're making fast friends already.

"Visits like these are really important for the pupils from both schools. It's vital in our day and age for children to understand their global citizenship."

The exchange pupils are in Northampton for five days and will stay at Moulton College.

Lings Primary School specialise in performing arts and Shakespeare.

The students from China are touring the UK to take in the country's culture and have so far visited London and Essex.

One student, Wang Leyan, said: "I am falling in love with the UK. The UK has such beautiful countryside and has so much culture and history.

"I really enjoyed seeing the British Museum. My favourite food to try so far has been fish and chips."

On their first day at Lings Primary School, which specialises in performance arts, the exchange students got to enjoy the British summer weather by learning to play cricket.

Lily Lin, co-director of the Excellence First Education Consultancy, who helped organise the trip, said: "It's difficult for students in China to learn about performing arts and drama. It's very important to broaden their curriculum and broaden their cultural experiences at an early age."

Before the students leave on June 21, they will put on a joint performance for the school with their new friends and all they've learned on their visit to the school.