Preview: Northampton Town Festival hits the Racecourse this weekend

Calling all families, Northampton Town Festival is set to return this year, bringing back the much-loved hot air balloon show as well as reviving the best of the Old Town Show spectacle.

The Northampton Town Festival hosted by Show Time Events is taking place across the weekend of July 1 and 2 on the Racecourse, bringing together the Old Northampton Town Show and the Balloon Festival.

Northampton Town Festival Map 2017.

Events on the day include a giant funfair, a dog agility show as well as a fireworks display, hot air balloons, stunt monkeys, Close Encouters kites team, the Knights of Nottingham Medival Jousting Enactment, Proaction Martial Arts and more.

The event is free-of-charge to attend and will take place across two large arenas.

Organisers estimate that there will be between 50,000 and 60,000 people attending the events on Saturday and Sunday, 10,000 more than last year.

New this year, in the 2017KidZone, will be a reptile show, mini monster truck mania, face painting and aqua light swimming.

The Old Town Show started in 1909 and quickly became one of the highlights of the town’s year.

It took place every year since then, with the exceptions of the war years up until 2002 when the council merged the show with the Balloon Festival. The Balloon Festival was also a highlight on the Racecourse until 2008.

Food and drink will also be on offer on the day as well as live music and a local produce marquee with goods created by Northamptonian traders.

The event is being supported by Northampton Borough Council and sponsored by NS-UK Group, Evans Funfairs, Phipps NBC, Big J’s Funfair Attractions, Inspiration FM, DP Marketing Communications, Cambridge Event Bars, Chelsea Hire and The Number 1 Food People.