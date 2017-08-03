'Praying for a miracle': Father of Daniel Butcher holds on to hope as son remains on life-support

"We have got to take everyday as it comes, everyday we can see improvements, miracles do happen."

Sean Butcher, father of Daniel Butcher, 30, who was allegedly hit in a one-punch assault outside the Bantam Pub, has said the family is hoping that a miracle will heal him.

Daniel was injured in Abington Square at around 3.10am, on Sunday, June 25 and has remained on life support to date.

Sean said: "Everyday we see little improvements, we have to hope that a miracle comes along.

"It's so horrible - people want to know about him and they are concerned but it's so hard to tell everyone.

"I can't believe how nice people have been, it's so genuine."

Last weekend, more than 300 supporters rallied together to raise £5,000 for the dad-of-three and his fiancee, Hayley, during a charity football match.

He added: "I couldn't believe how many people turned up, I felt so proud people came out to help my son.

"It was unbelievable that all these people generously donated - it was nice to see people come together.

"Some people were working tirelessly all day to raise more money, I can't thank everyone enough."

"Hayley is the strongest person that I have ever met in my whole life."