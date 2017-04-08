Popular Northampton supermarket hit by multiple meat thefts to shut its doors for good

A Northampton supermarket will shut up shop due to an expired lease, however sources in the community have said the shop is closing due to loss in profits following a spate of thefts.

The Co-op in Kingsley Park Terrace on Kettering Road will close on Saturday, June 10, an official spokesman has said.

There is currently 19 full and part-time colleagues at the store, however, it's understood that there are only nine vacancies throughout Northampton and Long Buckby.

A source with a friend at the store said the team got a Whatsapp message that they had to attend a meeting at 10am on Tuesday morning. "They were told they were shutting the shop down. When they asked for more information, the person giving information couldn't give them an answer," he said.

"It would be a profit making shop, but shoplifters take meat, chocolate, alcohol and deodorant, blatantly and not discretely. They take big holdall bags then empty the shelves."

One woman has worked in the shop for over 20-years.

"Staff have had syringes stuck at them, they are losing unbelievable amounts of money through theft. Staff have asked for security in there but it's been refused.

"They have loads of elderly people who use the Co-op because they find other supermarkets intimidating with the self-service check-out. The elderly generation was brought up with the Co-op."

A spokesperson for the Co-op said: “I can confirm that our Kingsley Park Terrace store will close on Saturday, 10 June. The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum and, while this often involves opening new stores, we sometimes have to take difficult decisions.

"With the lease due to expire a decision has been taken, with reluctance, to close this store. It is no way a reflection on the hard work and commitment of colleagues, who have been informed. Every effort is being taken to support colleagues and to help them to find alternative positions and fill the vacancies that exist within the area.”