Popular Northampton pub to reopen in December with 'gin club' following £100k investment

A Northampton watering-hole is undergoing a six-figure revamp after closing its doors this week and will be open in time for Christmas, brewery says.

The Squirrels Inn of Main Road in Duston is in the process of changing hands with the pub's new independent operator, Richard Gundry of Harnser Inns, who is a part of the Greene Kings Pub Partners division.

Richard will be in charge of running the day-to-day business, while the brewery maintains ownership of the building.

The pub - under its former ownership - closed on Sunday (November 12).

A spokesperson for Greene King said: “We are thrilled to announce we are making a six-figure investment at the Squirrels Inn in Duston along with the pub’s new operator Richard Gundry of Harnser Inns. We are delighted to be working again with Richard, whose company recently began running another of our pubs in the area – The Abington, in Wellingborough Road.

“The pub is now briefly closed for the refurbishment work, which includes a new kitchen, a full internal redecoration, new furniture and a greatly extended drinks range, including an expanded range of keg and cask ales, spirits and a gin club.

“We look forward to reopening the pub with Richard’s team in December and welcoming the whole community along to see the changes in time for Christmas.”