Popular Northampton pub reopens with new sports room following £250,000 revamp

A pub in the heart of Northampton town centre has reopened equipped with a dedicated sports room and facilities for children following a £250,000 refurbishment.

With the help of Greene King investment, The Abington in Wellingborough Road reopened last night (Wednesday) with a 'more suitable' dining area, serving locally sourced pub food including steaks, meats and burgers from a butcher in Billing.

General manager, Simon

The pub boasts a dedicated sports room fitted with a brand new pool table, darts board and a projector screen for all big sporting games and plays host to new 'snug' seating areas.

Co-owner, Kayleigh Hollingsworth, wife of Simon who has managed The Abington for five years, said: "We have been supported greatly by our community with fantastic customers that have been loyal throughout the years and we hope this new-look is a gesture of our thanks.

"We have felt like the refurbishment is a long time coming and we look forward to welcoming new customers who can expect the same great service The Abington has always provided, but now under a new face lift."

Workers from the pub say the venue has been made more family focused too with high chairs, kids packs and baby changing facilities.

The Abington

"This weekend is our big relaunch to celebrate with great offerings and events all throughout the Easter bank holiday," Kayleigh says.

Catch the quiz disco night, Brit pop DJ and disco karaoke this weekend.