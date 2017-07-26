Popular bridal store to unveil new premises in Northampton

Have your say

A new bridal retail shop, displaying gowns in a range of styles including boho and vintage, will open doors to brides-to-be this week in Northampton.

WED2B in Wellingborough Road is set to open its 27th UK store on Friday, July 28 hosting hundreds of wedding gowns in a range of different styles.

Todd Cassidy, founder and CEO of WED2B, said: “We are very excited to be opening our 27th store in Northampton, following the very recent opening in Wednesbury.

"Brides-to-be can visit at their convenience and spend as much time as they need browsing our wide collection of dresses.”

The shop, which also stocks bridesmaid dresses, will offer clients frocks ranging between £99 and £599 varying from sizes 6 to 30.

The WED2B chain has opened 27 stores within the past three years in destinations such as London, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff.