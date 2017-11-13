Poppy tin and collection money stolen from Northampton village hall

Folk from a Northampton village were "disgusted" today to find their poppy money collection box had been stolen.

Gaynor Weatherly, manager of the Hardingstone village hall, in High Street, opened the building today (November 13) to find the box and the estimated £30 inside it gone.

A new fundraising page has been set up online to offer villagers the chance to remake their donations to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Mrs Weatherly said: "I was really upset when I found it was gone this morning.

"I can only hope whoever did this really, really needs that money enough to steal from the Poppy Appeal."

The tin was secured by cable ties to a solid pipe but this was cut.

It is believed the box was stolen between noon and 5.30pm yesterday (November 12).

The new Hardingstone poppy appeal fundraising page can be viewed here.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Witnesses or anyone who may have any information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.