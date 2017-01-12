Poppadoms - 'I've made two million of them' says Northampton chef as his restaurant celebrates its 12th year

An award-winning curry chef from Northampton who won a place in the Guinness Book of Records is preparing to dish up his two-millionth poppadom as part of his reaturants'as anniversary celebrations.

Tipu Rahman, executive chef at Tamarind in Wellingborough Road, believes he is set to reach the milestone next month, when the curry house celebrates its 12th birthday.

The crunchy snack is a curry house favourite and Tamarind claims to serve more than 3,000 of the chickpea flour-based discs every week.

Mr Rahman said: “We thought it would be fun to work out how many we have served over 12 years and couldn’t believe it when we realised it was two million. It’s

incredible but just shows how the people of Northampton have taken the humble poppadom to their hearts.”

The chef was named International Curry Chef of the Year in 2009 and in 2012 landed a spot in the Guinness Book of Records when he built a

5ft 7in tower made entirely of poppadoms.

The restaurant will celebrate its 12 th anniversary with a VIP party for invited guests including The Queen’s representative in Northamptonshire, Lord

Lieutenant David Laing, on Tuesday, February 7.