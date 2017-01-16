Pop stars of the past feature in new Retro Charts on 106.9 NNBC radio show

A new community radio station in Northampton is taking listeners back in time with Retro Charts, first launched on social media.

The charts, aired on 106.9 NNBC on Sunday afternoons at 3pm, features current sales from retro artists. It was launched by Andy Johnson in late 2015, initially on Twitter and Facebook, and is now featuring on air.

The Retro Charts are based on current sales, but can only feature artists or groups who had chart success during or before 1991. It means that listeners get to hear brand new music from their favourite retro artists alongside classic hits that are enjoying renewed popularity.

Andy compiles the charts each Friday evening, and along with presenter Mark Simons, they are unveiled to listeners of NNBC before appearing on Twitter later that evening and then on Facebook the following day.

NNBC, which launched on October 1, can be heard on 106.9 FM, online at www.nnbc.co.uk and via the Tune In Radio APP. The station broadcasts from purpose built studios based within the St Johns Halls building in the centre of Northampton and is a unique partnership between a community interest company and the University of Northampton.

The concept of community radio is a simple one. The prime function is to provide a quality "local" service to the community of Northampton. The station provides an original and innovative service aimed at the clearly identifiable community made up of those who live, learn, work and play in the borough of Northampton and its environs.