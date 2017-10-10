POLL: Does Northampton need another cinema?

This week owners of Northampton's Sol Central said plans for a new cinema at the Greyfriars development were slowing their expansion ambitions - but what do you the public think?
An independent report has revealed Northampton's existing cinemas could see trade drop at Cineworld and Vue by 30 per cent in 10 years if plans for a multiplex on the Greyfriars site were to get the go ahead. However, a Northampton Borough Council report last year suggested a new cinema could invigorate the town. So which report do you believe? Take part in our interactive poll here.
