Police warning after distraction burglars strike in Barton Seagrave

Police have urged the public to be on the lookout for rogue traders following a distraction burglary in Barton Seagrave.

Three men targeted the home of an elderly lady in Robin Close at about 11am yesterday (Monday), stealing a quantity of cash from a handbag in her bedroom.

Det Insp Wayne Preece, of Northamptonshire Police, said: “We would urge people to be vigilant and not to let cold callers in without checking their credentials first.

“If you’re not sure, then simply don’t answer the door.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or, alternatively, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.