Police want to speak with people who intervened in Kettering assault

Officers are keen to talk with people who intervened following an assault at a Kettering skateboard park.

Between 2.30pm and 3pm on Friday, August 11, a 15-year-old boy was in the park in Pebbleford Road.

He was approached by a teenage boy and several other teenagers who then followed him as he walked away from the park area.

The teenage boy punched him and he sustained bruising and swelling to his nose and left eye.

Officers investigating the assault are particularly interested in speaking with several adults and another teenage boy who intervened and checked on the victim’s welfare.

The offender is described as 15 or 16-years-old, 5ft 8in, with a slim build, short black hair and he wore a red Nike short-sleeved T-shirt.

Anyone who has information about the assault can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.