Police have released this CCTV image of a woman who may have information about an incident in Corby.

Officers in Corby want to speak to the woman pictured as they believe she may have information about a theft from a shop.

The alleged theft happened at about 1pm on Monday, April 10, at the BP service station in Cottingham Road.

The woman, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.