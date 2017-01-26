Police want to speak to this man over failed beer theft in Kettering

Officers investigating the theft of beer from a shop in Kettering have released the picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “A man entered the Co-Op in Stamford Road and picked up a box of Budweiser before making for the exit, where he dropped the beer.

“He then ran into an elderly lady, knocking her to the floor.

“The incident took place at about 6.30pm on Saturday, January 21.

“Officers would like to speak to the man pictured, or anyone who may have any information about the incident.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.