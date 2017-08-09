Police want to speak to this man about theft from Rushden supermarket

Police are asking for help to identify a man who may have information about an incident in Asda in Rushden.

A man removed tags from bottles of alcohol, put them in a bag and left the store in Washbrook Road at about 5.05pm on Monday (August 7).

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information about the alleged incident and are asking him to get in touch.

The man, or anyone who may recognise him, is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.