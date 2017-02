Police have issued this CCTV image of a man they believe may have information about a theft from a shop in Ringstead.

The alleged theft happened at about 11.25am on Thursday, February 2, when a man entered the Dodson and Horrell store in Spencer Street, picked up a fishing rod and left without paying for it.

Witnesses, or anyone who recognises the man pictured, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.