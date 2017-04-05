Police want to speak to this man about items stolen from a Wellingborough shop

This CCTV image has been released in connection with an alleged theft of meat from the Co-op in Olympic Way, Wellingborough.

A man entered the shop at about 9pm on Sunday, March 26, and placed several meat items into a carrier bag and left the store.

He then rode off on a pedal cycle that had been left by a customer leaning against the wall outside the shop.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are keen to locate the man pictured, who may be able to assist the investigation, and we are urging him to make contact.”

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.