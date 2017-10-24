Police want to speak to this man about cash stolen from victim in Corby bank

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to following a theft in Corby town centre.

The incident took place at Barclays Bank in Queens Square between 3.50pm and 4pm on Wednesday, September 27.

A police spokesman said: “The victim withdrew cash before taking a seat to count it.

“The suspect distracted the victim by tapping him on the shoulder and then reaching around to take cash the victim had placed on the table beside him.

“The suspect then left the bank and cycled off in the direction of Cardigan Place, Corby.”

Officers believe the man pictured may be able to assist with the investigation and he, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.