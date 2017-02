Police have issued this CCTV image of a man they want to question in connection with a burglary at the Co-op in High Street, Desborough.

Footage shows a man with a partially covered face walking around the store before jumping over the counter and stealing bottles of spirits.

If anyone has information about the incident, which happened between 7.30pm and 7.35pm on Monday, December 12, they can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.