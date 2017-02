Police believe the man in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of bank card from a car in Markham Walk, Corby.

The incident happened overnight between Wednesday, February 8, and Thursday, February 9.

Officers are appealing for anybody who recognises the person in the CCTV image to contact police.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55511.