Police want to speak to this man about a theft in Wellingborough

Do you recognise this man?

Police want to speak to him as they believe he may have information about money stolen from a woman in her 80s.

The incident happened in Orient Way, Wellingborough, when an elderly woman allegedly had money stolen from her purse while waiting for a taxi.

It took place at about 1.40pm on Friday, November 25, when the 87-year-old woman was approached by a man who asked her for 50p.

A police spokesman said: “He is then believed to have draped his coat over his arm to conceal the fact that he was taking money from her purse before walking off towards the churchyard.

“Officers are appealing for the man pictured, or anybody who recognises him, to call 101.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident, can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111555.