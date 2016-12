Police are releasing CCTV images of three men they think may have information about a robbery.

It happened on Saturday, December 10, in Newland Street, Kettering.

The incident happened just after midnight when a 44-year-old man was assaulted.

As a result he suffered serious facial injuries including a broken jaw.

His bank card was stolen in the incident.

Officers are appealing for the men pictured, or anybody who knows them, to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.