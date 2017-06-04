Police urge any Northamptonshire witnesses to London terror attack to come forward

The head of local policing for Northamptonshire has urged any witnesses to last night’s terror attack to come forward.

Following the attack in London which claimed the lives of seven people and left dozens injured, a massive, fast-moving and dynamic investigation has swung into action.

Supt Chris Hillery said there could be people from the county who were caught up in the tragic events in the capital last night, but who may not have yet thought to either inform police that they were a potential witness or had simply relayed their stories direct to the media.

He said: “We would urge people to come forward to help the wider police investigation.

“Did you, for example, witness the attack directly, were you in close proximity to the attackers or did you witness any of the suspects beforehand?

“If yes to any of the above, please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“All such witnesses will be classed as high priority.

“Anything that can help this investigation in these critical opening 48 hours is vital and we at Northamptonshire Police are grateful for the ongoing support of the communities we serve.”