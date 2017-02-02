Police tow away car and ticket nuisance parkers in Northampton

Northamptonshire police have ticketed three cars and recovered a vehicle in Salisbury Street following the Chronicle & Echo's article on the worst parkers in the town.

Sergeant Rod Williams and PCSO James Wetherall were out on patrol in Semilong on Monday (January,30) and issued fines to three drivers.

One of the drivers will now have to pay a fee to get their recovered car back as it was causing an obstruction in the street.

Two cars were also ticketed for being double parked in Stanley Street and Baker Street.

Earlier this week, one resident called on the Chron, in fear for the safety of residents in her street as drivers took to parking their cars on the pavements.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, wanted to highlight how the parking might obstruct emergency services vehicles.

She said: “It’s ambulances and bin lorries that I’m worried about, they won't be able to get up the street. It’s annoying, I know people have multiple cars, but nobody with any respect would park where they do."