Police seeking driver who failed to stop after crash in Northampton that left motorist needing to be cut free by firefighters

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision that took place in Northampton.

The collision took place at about 4.30pm on Tuesday, when the driver of a blue Renault Clio had stopped in the road to turn right into Keswick Drive, Lake View. The Clio was struck from behind by a silver Vauxhall Corsa that failed to stop, driving off in the direction of St Gregory’s Road.

The driver of the Clio had to be cut out of the vehicle and it’s believed the Corsa will have sustained extensive damage.

We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.