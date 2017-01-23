Police search for witnesses to assault on teenage girl in Northampton

Witnesses are being asked to contact police following an assault in Northampton.

At around 4.45pm, a 16-year-old girl was walking along Haines Road, between Euston Road and St Leonards Road,Far Cotton, when a man ran past her, stopped, turned around and asked her for directions before grabbing her wrists. She pushed him away and ran off.

The offender is described as a 5ft 6ins slim, muscular man in his early twenties, with afro hair shaved at the sides, tattoos on his arm and chest and wearing no top. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information about the crime, which happened on Wednesday, January 18, is being urged to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.