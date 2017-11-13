Police search for owners of wedding ring, watch and collection of old coins recovered in Northamptonshire

A large collection of old coins, a watch, a silver cigarette holder and a wedding ring have been recovered by Northamptonshire Police.
Officers believe recovered items have been stolen and are trying to locate their owner or owners.
The items were recovered today (November 13).
Anyone who may know who the owner/s of these items are, can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 17000492578.
