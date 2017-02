Police are asking for help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Thi Song Huong Chau was last seen near the Racecourse, in Northampton, on Friday 20 January at about 7.30pm.

She was carrying a large black bag and it is believed she got into a vehicle in St Georges Avenue.

Thi is 4ft 12in, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers are urging Thi, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.