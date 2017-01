Officers want to speak with man in connection with a Northampton theft

Officers would like to speak to a man (pictured) in connection with the theft of a bicycle in Northampton last Sunday, January 15.

The bike, which was secured to a lamppost outside Kingsley Park Working Mens Club and Institute, Kingsley Park, was taken at around 1.30pm.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.