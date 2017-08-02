Police say this man may know about parcel stolen from Wellingborough porch

Have your say

Police are appealing for the public’s help after a parcel was stolen from a Wellingborough property.

At around 1pm on Wednesday, July 19, a parcel was taken from the porch of a property in Windsor Road.

Police would like to speak to the person pictured as it is believed he may be able to assist their enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.