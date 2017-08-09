Police release images of Northampton fuel thief

A man filled several cans of diesel inside his van while on the forecourt of a petrol station before driving off without paying.
The £89.20 theft happened at about 10.10pm on Saturday, July 8 at the BP garage in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton.
The man was white and dressed in black clothing. The vehicle registration, GD53 FSC, is currently notified as off-road and has been involved in a theft in the Thames Valley Police area..
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.
