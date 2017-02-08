Police release CCTV images after cash theft in Northampton shopping centre

CCTV images of two people police want to talk to about the theft of money from a shopper in the Grosvenor Centre in Northampton have been released.

The incident happened on Friday, January 20. Police have released the images this morning.

Police have released this image following an incident in the Grosvenor Centre in Northampton

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Having withdrawn cash from Barclays Bank, a woman went into the ground floor of Boots and selected some items from a display stand, when she was allegedly approached by two women who talked to her and jostled her.

"When she went to the till she realised that the cash she had withdrawn was no longer in her bag," the spokesman added.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.