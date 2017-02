Police want to talk to this person about a theft in Corby.

Between 4.30pm and 5.15pm on Wednesday, February 15, a man went into the Game shop in Corporation Street and asked to look at an iPhone.

He talked with staff about it before grabbing it and running out of the store towards Elizabeth Street.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the alleged incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.