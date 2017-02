Police have released an image of someone they think may have information about a theft in Corby.

Between 10.30am and 11.50am on Wednesday, January 25, a woman was shopping in Aldi in Rockingham Road, when another woman leant over her trolley and took her handbag.

Police have only just released details of the theft.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.