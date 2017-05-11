Police release CCTV after alleged Corby theft

Police have released a CCTV image of someone who may have information about an alleged Corby theft.

The incident happened at about 2pm on Monday, February 27. Police have just released details of the incident.

A man is believed to have driven off from the Tesco Extra filling station, St James Road, at speed, through the car park of the main store.

Witnesses can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.