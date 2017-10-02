Police re-appeal for help to identify seriously injured man found in Kettering

Police are re-appealing for the public’s help to identify a man who was found seriously injured in Kettering.

Officers believe the man was injured after falling from his bike close to Formula 1 Tyres, opposite Papa John’s on Thorngate Street at about 10.30pm on Friday, September 29.

He was discovered seriously injured close to the bright, lime-green Carrera he was riding, pictured.

The victim, who has been transferred to University Hospital, Coventry, was not carrying any documentation and officers are appealing for the public’s help to assist with his identification.

The only item he was carrying was a packet of cigarettes, also pictured, which carried a health warning in Ukrainian.

He is described as white, 6ft with an athletic build and short-brown hair.

He was clean shaven and believed to be aged in his twenties.

He has no tattoos.

He was discovered wearing a thick, silver necklace, black Nike trainers, light-blue, loose-fit leggings with grey edges on the waistband and ankles, a red T-shirt with ‘Bronx Motorcycle Company’ written across the chest and a zip-through Everlast grey hoody with white sleeves.

Anybody who thinks they may be able to identify the victim, or who has information about a collision or incident in Thorngate Street, Kettering last Friday night, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.