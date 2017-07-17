Police probe theft of sofa in Corby

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information about a theft from a café in Corby town centre.

The theft happened at about 11.45pm on Thursday, June 22, when a wicker garden sofa was taken from outside The Pantry cafe in Spencer Court.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.