Police probe 'malicious' fake letter claiming to be sent by air ambulance staff member

A letter sent to all staff of the air ambulance charity covering Northampton is under police investigation, after bosses said it had been faked.

The letter was claiming to have been written by a senior member of staff at Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and referred to a loan that had been made by the charity in 2013.

But the charity says the letter, sent in December, had been fabricated and has been referred to Northamptonshire Police.

A spokesman for the charity said: ‘’We are aware of this letter and we have reported it to the police as malicious.

"As it is the subject of a police investigation it would be inappropriate for us to comment further. ‘’

The Air Ambulance Service said the funds, approved in 2013 by chief executive Andy Williamson, were “to retain a high-performing member of staff", according to the charity's publicly available accounts for 2013.