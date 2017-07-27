Police officers meet with Hindu group in Wellingborough

Have your say

Community engagement officers have visited a Hindu group in Wellingborough to discuss issues including personal safety and crime prevention.

DC Rachel Packman and PC Christian Buckenham visited the Dostiyo group at The Victoria Centre yesterday (Wednesday) to discuss personal safety, crime prevention and concerns within the local area.

They also answered questions about policing at the request of the group’s organisers.

PC Buckenham said: “I was really impressed that those attending the meeting were keen to play their part in crime prevention.

“When the community and police work together we can have a massive impact on crime reduction.”

For further crime prevention advice go to www.northants.police.uk.