Police name victim of fatal crash near Brackley

Police have named a man who died following a road traffic collision near Brackley.

He was Jon Milenkovic, 27, of High Street, Croughton, Northamptonshire.

Officers were called to the collision, near the Duck End junction in Hinton-in-the-Hedges, at about 12.30am today (Friday, April 21) when, for reasons yet unknown, a white Renault Trafic van lost control and rolled onto its side.

As a result, one of the three occupants of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.