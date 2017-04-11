Police name two people who died in horror collision near Northampton

Officers have named two people in their 20s who lost their lives in a fatal collision on a main road near Northampton on Sunday.

They were Guy Marriott, aged 25, of Theddingworth, Leicestershire, and Sophie Griffin, aged 22, of Lutterworth in Leicestershire.

The collision happened at about 8.45pm between Thornby and Creaton when a blue Vauxhall Corsa was in collision with a blue Hyundai I40 and a white Peugeot Partner van.

Witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have seen any of the vehicles prior to it, are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.