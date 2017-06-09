Police name Corby motorcylist who died in A14 crash

A motorcyclist who died in a collision on the A14 last month has been named by police.

Thomas McNeill, 45, of Corby, died following the collision, which happened on Sunday, May 28.

The collision took place at about 10.30am on the westbound carriageway, between junctions 2 and 3, when, for reasons yet unknown, the motorcyclist collided with the central reservation.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.