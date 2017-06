Police officers are looking for witnesses after a lawnmower was stolen in Kettering.

Between 5pm and 5.30pm, on Monday (June 26), the grey and red Honda HRD536QX lawnmower (similar to the one pictured) was stolen.

It was taken from a trailer on the verge next to the allotments on Stamford Road at the junction of Pipe Lane, towards Weekley.

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.